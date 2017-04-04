Apart from being one of the finest actresses in the country, Kareena Kapoor Khan is also celebrated for her sartorial choices and for sporting one exciting look after another with panache.

The Begum even gave us major fashion goals during her pregnancy – apart from the trends she established both on and off screen. She’s truly become an inspiration for many in terms of maternity fashion.

Sources now reveal that an e-commerce site will launch a section on their site and app dedicated to Bebo’s stylish looks and have approached her to curate a section called “How to Dress Like Bebo”.

One of the creators of How to Dress Like BeBo informs, “Kareena has been a complete game changer in the fashion space, especially when it comes to her looks. She broke stereotypes during her pregnancy. Of late, all of the actress’ looks have been trending. Kareena’s team, including her stylists, hair and make-up artists, will share details with the portal to create a comprehensive section.”

This is not the first time an actress will get associated with a e-commerce site, previously, we have seen Deepika Padukone special ‘Be You’ collection on one of the popular e-commerce site and Alia Bhatt too had had a section specifically featuring her favorites.

Although, this Kareena Kapoor special section will have a complete lowdown on her look considering even the stylists will be contributing to it. Bebo has been known for her impeccable choice and hence is always a prime choice for A list designers such as Manish Malhotra, when it comes to choosing a showstopper.

At the professional front, the “Ki and Ka“ actress is all set to bounce back to face the cameras. Currently, Kareena is prepping for the upcoming film ‘Veere Di Wedding’, which also stars actresses Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar.

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, “Veere Di Wedding” is a romantic comedy which is about four women who embark on a trip from Delhi to Europe.

Its shooting will start in this month.