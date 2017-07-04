Sridevi is undoubtedly one of the finest actresses the country has ever produced, proof of which are her consistently great performances over the last 50 years.

The actress, who will next be seen in the emotional thriller MOM, immediately connected with the script, given that she understood the emotions behind it, being a doting mother of two daughters.

To get into the skin of the character, we heard that Sridevi completely avoided social conversation while shooting for the film. In fact, she barely spoke to husband-producer Boney Kapoor for 2 months while shooting. The actress was so absorbed with her character that even post the day’s shoot, she would continue to remain in her character.

Even after the shoot, she would subconsciously shift into the mind space of Deviki, her character in Mom. In fact, Sridevi’s daughters would often tell her to snap out of it and only then would she realize that she’s subconsciously slipping into the quiet body language of her character.

Says Sridevi, “I was in a different frame of mind while shooting for MOM. It was not a conscious decision where I decided to avoid talking to people for the sake for my role, but while filming, my head space and the character didn’t permit me and allow me to just be normal. I was in a shell, I was not communicating with my family as much as I normally would. In fact my daughter told me at the end of all the shoots and filming that ‘Mom thank God you are back to being normal again'”.

Mom is slated to release on 7th July 2017. The film’s approved runtime would be 2 hours 25 minutes.