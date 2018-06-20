“How Dare You Crush Somebody’s Image?” Mother Of The ‘Garbage’ Guy Hits Back At Anushka Sharma

There is an old saying that “Cleanliness is next to godliness”. Cleanliness is very important in our life from all the aspects. Well, we have seen how assertive Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got when they saw a man littering on the road. If we see, people are becoming more and more aesthetic regarding the cleanliness of the country.
It is essential to be abrupt, when you see something unethical or immoral thing happening. We should not hesitate in taking stand, for what is right. As we all our aware, our dearest Anushka Sharma rebuked a man, for jumbling dirt on the road. Much to the supposition, hubby Virat Kohli posted the video Of Anushka reprimanding the man for his impudent deed.
Many people acknowledged the two for their righteous action, while many opposed the two for shaming the man on social media and Anushka’s blunt behaviour.
As it is said, “Every coin has two sides”, soon after the video was posted, the man from the video, took to his Facebook and told us the part, which we were not aware about. We could see by what he wrote, how discontented he was with the two of them.
Well of course, it is difficult for any parent to see their children being defamed publicly.
The man’s mother came out in his son’s favour and wrote:
@anushkasharma @virat.kohli The last thing we would want is to get publicity out of your cheap STUNT in the name of CLEANLINESS! You both posted a video for your fans n followers by VIOLATING Basic Rights to privacy &you shamed my son in the video as well in your post content you both may be who you are in your fields, with millions of followers & all the PR backing you… you may be payed for your campaigning or maybe doing it for sheer publicity As a mother,I would like to state that you have not only shamed my son @arhhansingh on social media by not blurring his face, but youve also exposed him to unwanted hostility…. and danger from fanatics for such a small thing that you claim he has done but have no proof of anyways ? I am concerned about my sons SAFTEY !!! how dare you crush somebody’s image/and morale and reputation and expose him to public hate, a boy who is on the verge of starting his ventures, ..just to prove what good citizens you both are to increase your fan following ?How dare you?? If you both really cared or bothered about cleanliness , then you would actively do something about all the garbage in your own lane.. you would make a noise and use your VOICE to urge the municipal authorities to take action atleast in the lane where you live,to start with, which you haven’t . Posting videos of fake bravado just to fool your followers. If your intention was genuine then you would pull over and politely correct the person for littering IF THEY DID in a decent and real manner… and not by displaying such a rude and arrogant attitude, and then posting it for the world to see! You have caused a lot of grief with your post & this is morally and humanitarianly very wrong. You may be #AnushkaSharma or #viraatkohli in your house or on screen & the field…but on the streets you are just a citizen trying to correct another… DO IT WITH KINDNESS ….fear karma . And just FYI , he did not react badly, not coz of who you both are.. we couldnt care less,but only because he has a decent upbringing ! Unlike people like you, who seem to think that you are the empowered ones to talk and treat people as you wish !
Who is right or wrong, we really don’t know, all we know, it is very important to keep the country clean.
