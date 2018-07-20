Housefull 4 Song Details: Sajid Nadiadwala Has This Royal Addition To Make It Unique!

Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox star Studios fourth installment of the comedy film franchise Housefull has begun shooting in London.

While the team shot for the first song in England with the entire star cast, the prime focus of the song was the doppelgangers of the royal family.

The royal doubles who have been a part in the first two installments of Housefull franchise are all set to appear in the latest franchise in a song where the makers also got them shaking legs and croon to Hindi lyrics.

Grooving to Farah’s cues, the song will see lookalikes from the royal family including the Queen, Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and wife Camilla Parker Bowles along with sons Prince William and Prince Harry with their respective wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

Apart from the characters, the fourth installment of the Housefull franchise goes the extra mile to shoot in actual places across London, including the House of Lords and Kensington Palace.

Along with the doppelganger royal family, the song will also feature an ensemble cast like Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hedge, Riteish Deshmukh and Kriti Kharbanda but will also feature lookalikes from the Buckingham Palace.

Choreographer Farah Khan mentioned, ” The Queen and Charles were my favorites from the Original and Housefull 2. Sadly they were missing in the third part so I decided to bring them back in a song.”

The peppy number which has been produced by Sohail Sen was shot over four days at different places in London. After their London schedule, the Housefull 4 team will be heading to Rajasthan for their second schedule in August.

The film will also feature Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Boman Irani and Nana Patekar.

Housefull 4 will be based on the theme of reincarnation and will be helmed by Sajid Khan.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in association with Fox Star India, Housefull 4 will release on Diwali 2019.