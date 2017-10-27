The Housefull gang which has been making you laugh since years now is coming back one more time. Housefull 4 will be released on Diwali 2019.

It all started 7 years ago when Sajid Khan executed the idea of a house full of people facing with some crazy situations. Housefull was released in 2010 when it went to become a hit at the box office.

Housefull 2 and 3 also amassed love from the fans. Though the 3rd one was not directed by the man who started it all. Sajid-Farhad donned the director’s hat for the third instalment. But with Housefull 4, Sajid Khan is back and we can’t wait more for it.

It is being said Housefull 4 will have an angle of reincarnation love story. Adding Sajid Khan’s madness to it only makes you laugh while even thinking of the situations it’ll provoke. It’ll be the grandest Housefull film till date in terms of budget. Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh have been retained rest of the cast will be decided soon.

Huge box office numbers of Judwaa 2 and Golmaal Again also plays a part in the decision of going all out around two years in advance and booking a Diwali date.

Few months back when Housefull completed 7 years we saw a hint at 4th when Riteish tweeted about it and Sajid replied.

“House Full: can’t believe it’s been seven years. Feels like yesterday. Great team, great unit and a great franchise. 1,2,3 … time for the fourth,” tweeted actor Riteish Deshmukh, who has been a part of the first three Housefull films.

Replying to the actor, Khan said: “Working on it mere bhai (my brother)…Thank you friends for all the love you’ve given this fun, frolicking franchise. Sajid Nadiadwala and I thank you.”

The first instalment of the film also featured Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Lara Dutta, Jiah Khan and Boman Irani.

The second and third instalments featured Asin Thottumkal, Jacqueline Fernandez, Zarine Khan, Shreyas Talpade, John Abraham, Shazahn Padamsee, Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty, Abhishek Bachchan, Lisa Haydon and Nargis Fakhri apart from Akshay and Riteish.