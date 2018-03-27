Housefull 4 Makers Hire VFX Team Of Inception, Interstellar & Dunkirk!

When producer Sajid Nadiadwala works on a franchise film, he knows how to take things to the next level. This time around for Housefull 4, one of India’s most popular comedy franchises, Sajid is flying down the best VFX team from London.

The VFX for Housefull 4 will be something which has never been seen before here and a huge budget is allocated for the same.

Double Negative is a visual effects company, headquartered in London and have worked on films like Inception, Interstellar, Blade Runner 2049 and Dunkirk to name a few and even won huge awards for their work.

An imaginary world will be created for the film which will be at par with the Hollywood film Hobbit.

For the same, a team from London is shifting bag baggage to Mumbai already now and they will be here until the release, which is in Diwali next year.

It will be interesting to see such level of visual effects in an out and out comedy film, Housefull 4.

Directed by Sajid Khan, who directed the first 2 instalments, the fourth film of the series we heard will revolve around the theme of reincarnation.

The cast announced so far include Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon and Bobby Deol.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Housefull 4 will release on Diwali 2019.