Housefull started with a two-hero film having Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh. Housefull 2 and 3 changed that tradition adding one more hero making it a trio. John Abraham in 2nd and Abhishek Bachchan in 3rd.

Let’s analyze our options of the 3rd hero who will complete the trio of Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh in Housefull 4.

1. Varun Dhawan

Fresh from the glory of Judwaa 2, Varun Dhawan has every ingredient in him to become the part of madness Sajid Khan creates with Housefull franchise. Moreover, he has the best comic timing among every young actor present. He could be a perfect match to what Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh need in their partner.

2. Arjun Kapoor

Proving his mettle with Mubarakan, Arjun Kapoor could polish himself a bit and play a hilarious role in Housefull 4. With the help of a better story and dialogues, he could definitely live up to the expectations.

3. Ayushmann Khurrana

Most underrated actor of Bollywood in current times and a mini star of this year, Ayushmann Khurrana should also be considered to fill this bag of oddballs. Since Vicky Donor we’ve seen how effortless is Ayushmann Khurrana in making us laugh. Backed by hilarious one-liners he can do wonders in a film like Housefull 4.

4. Rajkummar Rao

Jack and master of all trades Rajkummar Rao is an unconventional option in the list. He aces at whatever genre you throw at him, so why not try him for one mad comedy like Housefull 4? Sajid Khan, please consider this option.

5. Ranveer Singh

Last but not the least, the powerhouse of energy – Ranveer Singh. Yes,‌ he’s the most difficult one to lure in a movie like Housefull 4 but if Sajid manages to get him on board there will be an energetic riot with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Ranveer Singh in a single frame.