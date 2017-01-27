Actor Govinda is all set to be seen in Aa Gaya Hero next. After starring in Kill Dil and Happy Ending, both of which failed at the box office, Govinda is giving another shot to his Bollywood career.

Interestingly, the film will have a dance number that will feature the controversial personality, Poonam Pandey.

After starring in films like Nasha, the sexy siren will now match steps with one of the most popular dancers of Bollywood. Details of the song or shoot haven’t been revealed by the makers though.

Stay tuned till then!

Aa Gaya Hero is slated to release in February, 2017.