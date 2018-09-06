Hottie Adah Sharma To Thrill Audience With Neil Nitin Mukesh In Her Next!

Actress Adah Sharma has been paired with actor Neil Nitin Mukesh in his younger brother Naman’s directorial debut.

The untitled film is a thriller drama.

Talking about her role, Adah said in a statement: “It’s interesting since I’m playing a fashion entrepreneur and I have always maintained how fashion and style is very innate to my persona. I’ve grown up watching films like Me Before You, so I instantly connected with my character that lends an emotional graph to the film.”

“Though fashion comes easy to me, it’s tough to look glam and still ensure that the audience connects with the character emotionally.”

Neil, who is writing and producing the film too, said: “Attempting to produce a thriller drama genre which is quite popular in Hollywood but hasn’t been really explored in India, has been quite a daunting task. Our entire casting is quite offbeat because we don’t want to embrace a tried and tested formula.”

“There are so many stories to be told, so many new faces to be discovered and I’d like to use NNM Films as platform to showcase raw talent.”

Apart from this, Adah will start shooting for Bypass Road as soon as she completes her London schedule of Commando 3. She is also working on her Tamil debut Charlie Chaplin 2 alongside Prabhudheva and Abir Sengupta’s Soulmate.

Neil, on the other hand, has films that are in various stages of pre-production. These include Saaho, Firrkie and Ikaa.

NNM Films and Madan Paliwal of MIRAJ will jointly produce the thriller drama. Its mahurat shot will be inaugurated at Mukesh’s 25th Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and thereafter the film will be shot in Alibaug and Lonavala over a span of 3 months.