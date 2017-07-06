Hotness Personified: Deepika Padukone Slays the Cover of Vanity Fair

Deepika Padukone is known to be one of the highest paid actresses. After posing for Maxim, recently the actress was seen gracing the cover of Vanity Fair. And she looks like a million bucks!

In the latest photo shoot with Vanity Fair, the actress has worn some exquisite jewels. She had admitted to being most comfortable in a sari, although we would never have guessed that she would be seen posing like a pro in everything she was dressed in. Deepika Padukone was styled by Elizabeth Saltzman for the cover and the accompanying photo shoot.

Let’s take a look at some of her pictures from the photo shoot:

Deepika definitely ruled the cover of the August issue. She was seen flaunting her back and wearing high Jewellery earrings in diamonds and emeralds by De Grisogono.

Miss Padukone very elegantly flaunted the Triangular rose-cut white diamond earrings by Bina Goenka.

She looked fabulous wearing oval, pear-shaped and marquise-cut diamond earrings by Moussaieff, and white gold and diamond Feuille brooch by Boucheron.

The picture will not let you take your eyes off the beauty. The Wave earrings in white gold and marquise, pear-shaped and round diamonds by David Morris were carried elegantly by the actress.

You must definitely notice the white gold, yellow sapphire and diamond ring by Boghossian and go back to gazing at Deepika’s amazing beauty.

On the work front, Deepika is currently shooting for her upcoming movie Padmavati which is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film stars Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. It is slated to release on November 17, 2017.