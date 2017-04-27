Remember Dharma Productions’ most talked about venture, Shhuddhi? Well, yes while most of us thought that the film has been shelved, here’s a major update on the same. According to director Karan Malhotra, the film has certainly not been shelved and he recently confirmed that it will happen.

Karan Malhotra is known to have directed films like Agneepath and Brothers in the past and hence the expectations have been high for Shhuddhi too.

To put the rumors of the film being shelved to rest, Malhotra tweeted, “SHHUDDHI will happen!!! At the right time, with the right people and the right environment! I believe in the synchronicity of the Universe!!”

While we are happy about the fact that the film has not been shelved, we wonder what Malhotra meant by ‘right people’ in the tweet. The casting of Shhuddhi has always been in the news.

The prime choice for the film was actor Hrithik Roshan and his leading lady was supposed to be Kareena Kapoor Khan. Although after a few issues, Hrithik stepped out of the project and Kareena too walked out of it.

Post that, Dharma tried to rope in superstar Salman Khan for the project and it was certainly a casting coup of sorts. While there were rumors abuzz that Salman will be seen pulling off a character like that of Lord Shiva, rumors were put to rest when the association ended with Salman’s exit from the film.

Later, producer Karan Johar made an announcement that his proteges Aia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan have been signed on for Shhuddhi. This was the last thing we heard about the film and nothing happened after that.

With Karan’s tweet suggesting ‘right people’, we feel that Varun-Alia may not be a part of the film anymore and looks like once again there will be fresh casting for the much-talked about film.

For long, there were speculations that the film is based on Amish Tripathi’s ‘Immortals Of Meluha’ although, Malhotra clarified that too. He tweeted, “SHUDDHI is an original story & screenplay written by my wife Ekta Pathak Malhotra and myself.”

Well, hopefully after the new cast is in place, the film will finally go on the floors soon!