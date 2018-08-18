HOT: Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas’s Pre-Engagement Celebrations!

Actress Priyanka Chopra, 36, and her American singer beau Nick Jonas, 25, stepped out hand-in-hand for a date in Mumbai on Friday, with grapevine calling it a pre engagement party dinner.

The outing, which included their family members, comes amid rumours that the couple will be formalising their relationship with a roka ceremony and a party on Saturday. However, no official announcement has been made so far.

Preparations have been underway at Priyanka’s residence as its exteriors were being decked up with floral arrangements, duly captured by photographers. A party for close friends is likely to follow in the evening.

Nick arrived here on Thursday night with his parents, mother Denise and father Kevin Jonas Sr in tow. They were guarded by a security entourage as the paparazzi welcomed Nick with loud cheers of “Welcome to India, Nick”.

The Jonas patriarch carried a big Tiffany & Co. bag in his hand. Tiffany is the jeweller that closed down its London store for Nick to buy an engagement ring for Priyanka.

According to international media reports, the two got engaged over Priyanka’s birthday last month. However, the former Miss World has been making strides to keep the rock hidden.

A photograph shared on actress Raveena Tandon’s Instagram page, has kept the buzz going about the ring, which as per The Hollywood Reporter, could be a five carat diamond with a quality with a price tag of around $300,000.

This is Nick’s second visit to India in the last two months. He came in June when he met Priyanka’s mother Madhu and some extended family members, including cousin and actress Parineeti Chopra when they went to Goa for a sojourn.

Priyanka and Nick had also attended the engagement party of industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s son together.

The actress, who became popular in American showbiz with a lead role in Quantico, has been creating a buzz with her appearances with Nick since last year.

It was a joint appearance at the Met Gala red carpet in 2017 which made everyone wonder whether they were dating.

At the Met Gala, Priyanka had just laughed off a romance with Jonas, insisting they simply shared an agent and were friends. She had also said they went to the Met Gala together as they were both wearing ensembles by Ralph Lauren.

Then they were seen walking arm in arm at Jonas’ cousin’s wedding in New Jersey, apart from being seen roaming around on a boat with friends over America’s Memorial Day and Priyanka was also photographed cuddling up to him in a group photograph while they attended a Dodgers baseball game in New York together in May — just some of their many moments together caught on the cameras.

Their social media PDA is also there was for all too see.