Priyanka Chopra who flew to Miami for the premiere and promotion of her Hollywood debut, Baywatch has been having the time of her life there.

The actress has been keeping us posted about her whereabouts, through her amazing social media activities. From boomerangs to sunkissed pictures, PC is giving us full Miami feels.

After wearing the vintage Halston wrap dress for the film’s premiere, we are now sure that Priyanka is surely the queen of red carpet appearances.

If that was any less, Priyanka took to the beach in the sexiest avatar as she took a swim on the bright summer day. The blue and white patterned swimwear sported by her was one of her hottest looks so far. She may not have got the signature red swimsuit moment of Baywatch, but the actress rocked this one.

Also, in a set of other pictures, she was seen sporting a blue two piece, where the Desi girl also made sure to flaunt her navel piercing.

Take a look at the pictures here:

While her Hollywood debut is slated to release in June in India, we hear she has already been signed for another Hollywood project along with popular Big Bang Theory star, Jim Parsons.

On her visit to India, PC also confirmed locking three Bollywood films. Although there is no confirmation of their timelines yet, considering there’s no clarity over Quantico season three yet.

Baywatch stars Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron in lead roles.

On her India visit, the actress was asked what made her choose Baywatch as her debut film in Hollywood, Priyanka said: “After ‘Quantico’ I was offered some amazing films. But I liked ‘Baywatch‘ the most because, one, it was a huge, big, global movie and I was a ‘Baywatch‘ fan when I was growing up. And secondly, I was playing a villain in the film.”