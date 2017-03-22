Hot Picture Alert! Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif ‘Back Together’ In Tiger Zinda Hai

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are back together! Well, well, don’t get your heads racing so quick, they are back together for a movie and we finally have the first still from the set together. The duo have started shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai, which is a sequel to their 2012 film, Ek Tha Tiger.

Ek Tha Tiger centered on the life of an Indian spy of RAW (Salman), code-named Tiger, who falls in love with a Pakistani spy Zoya from ISI (Katrina) during an investigation and how Tiger’s ideology and principles change over time.

Salman will be seen reprising the role of a RAW agent, Tiger, while Kat will be seen essaying the role of Zoya. In this newly released still, Salman is all suited up and Katrina looks dreamy in gown with her beautiful tresses left open. They are looking super cute together and we are more than excited to see them together again.

Check out the picture here:

The film is being helmed by Katrina’s close friend and Sultan’s director Ali Abbas Zafar. Salman and Katrina recently wrapped up a song shoot for the film at Golden Roof in Austria. The song was choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant. The duo wrapped up shooting in a historic, quaint and visually stunning town for a song. Aptly called the Golden Roof, this town is a favourite of epic Hollywood productions.

The shooting of “Tiger Zinda Hai” started in Morocco and has now moved to Austria. We recently saw a few videos of Katrina and Salman reaching their shoot location. They were also seen interacting with fans and even clicked a few pictures with them.

Tiger Zinda Hai is all set to release this December. It will be Salman’s second release of the year after Tubelight which releases over Eid.