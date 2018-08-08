Bollywood Actress Neha Sharma who rose to fame with in Crook (2010) is on a roll with her debut on the cover of leading magazine, Maxim. The actress got featured as the cover girl on Maxim’s August issue, and we can’t help but notice her oozing hotness! The leading magazine shared pictures & a super hot video of the glamorous actress from the shoot, on their official Instagram’s handle.

Neha’s super stylish bikinis along with her jaw dropping poses are nothing short of fierceness! Check out the video here:

We lost our mind to see some of those outfits that Neha totally rocked in! First, the red bikini consisting an off-shoulder blouse. Each and every pose in that look made her look undoubtedly bomb-ass! The ‘all-white’ look was flawless! Posing waterside in that white bikini with unique netted pattern, completely awed us! And Ooh La La! Neha’s goddamn sizzling! Most of all, the beauty in dripping hotness knows how to maintain subtleness, and we feel sorry for the critics! You got nothing to backlash!

The last but not the least look that we loved from the outdoor shoot was the one in floral top, denim shorts, complemented with those heart shaped earnings. Apart from that attire, we love how she’s all smiling and giving positive vibes. Not to miss out on that hairdo, that’s like a cherry on the top!

We are completely in love with Neha’s looks from the shoot and how beautifully she’s been captured in each and every picture. It definitely brings out the best in her!

Let us know how you feel about the entire shoot in the comment section below!