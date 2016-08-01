HOT! John Abraham Sizzles On GQ India Magazine

After giving an action-packed performance in the newly released film Dishoom, John Abraham directly lands on the GQ India magazine for August issue. And the actor looks super-hot!

John is seen sporting a casual look against the backdrop of a beautiful sea view. Dressed in black shirt and stripped trousers, his rough and rugged look can slay million hearts. Don’t you agree?

Check out his latest cover page here :

On the work front, John will be next seen in Force 2 opposite Sonakshi Sinha and Tahir Raj Bhasin.