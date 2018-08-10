HOT: Jab Ex-Lovers Kareena Kapoor Khan & Shahid Kapoor Will Meet!

The entire industry along with the audience isn’t unknown to ex-lovebirds Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shaandaar Shahid Kapoor’s relation that ended up at an ugly note. What’s exciting to note at this point is the duo sharing a same date to celebrate a special upcoming event in their lives.

Bollywood’s Bebo, who is currently working on her choc-o-bloc schedule, will turn 38 this September 21 and birthdays definitely call of a celebration, don’t they? What’s interesting here is Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming movie Batti Gul Meter Chalu whose trailer launched today, is also set to hit the theatres on the same date. So what if the duo aren’t together anymore, there’s a lot in common to cherish and look forward to. Although we’re not sure if Sasha & Bebo ever reminisce their Jab We Met memories, we along with their fans absolutely are looking forward to their special mutual upcoming date! What a strange coincidence, we must say!

On the work front, Shahid is currently promoting his upcoming project Batti Gul Meter Chalu starring Shraddha Kapoor & Yami Gautam alongside. Whereas Kareena is on a roll since her last, Veere Di Wedding, and has Good News opposite Akshay Kumar and Takht (starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar & Janhvi Kapoor) in the line-up.