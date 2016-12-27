The New Year is round the corner and so are everyone’s new year resolutions! One of the most common resolutions is to hit the gym, sweat out all the toxins and get those drool-worthy washboard abs.

Well, gracing the cover of vogue of for the January issue are two of the hottest actors when it comes to the physique, Hrithik Roshan and Lisa Haydon.

The duo are seen in a rather racy avatar on the cover of Vogue.

Check out the cover right here:

On the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in Kaabil which hits the theaters on January 25th. The film will be clashing with Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees.