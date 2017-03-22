Bollywood star kids are probably the most searched people over the web. How many of you have been following Sara Ali Khan on Instagram and can’t wait for her to make a Bollywood debut?

Well, here we have a compilation of hottest star kid daughters with famous B-town parents. Upping the fashion game, Sridevi’s daughter Jhanvi Kapoor is always in the limelight.

Although, how many of you’ll are familiar with Anurag Kashyap’s beautiful daughter Aaliyah Kashyap or Mithoon Chakraborty’s daughter Dishani Chakraborty?

Take a look at some of the hottest daughters of Bollywood celebs:

Amongst the above mentioned star kids, reportedly, Jhanvi Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the Hindi remake of popular Marathi film Sairaat.

Also, Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan is all set to make her debut soon and is being touted to be one of the female lead in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2.

Saif also said in a statement: “I would love Sara to be launched by Karan Johar. He is one of the best that we have. I keep reading various reports where I am supposedly averse to her getting launched by Karan because she will apparently become another Alia Bhatt.”

Also, Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya Pandey is quite a famous star kid on the block. She is a regular at Bollywood parties and is known to be close to Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan. On several occasions, she has been spotted on Instagram, looking amazingly stylish.

We recently also saw a clipping of SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan performing at a school play, which went viral over social media in no time. She is also expected to make a Bollywood debut in future. She is already a sensation over social media and has a huge fan following thanks to her background.

Tell us in the comments section below, who is your favorite celebrity daughter!