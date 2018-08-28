HOT: Did Arpita Khan Sharma Just Confirm The Reunion Of Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif?

Recently, Salman Khan had tweeted a picture of himself and Katrina Kaif which was a still from Bharat. They both looked absolutely gorgeous! Yesterday, Salman’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma posted another picture where Katrina in the bridal look was seen hugging Salma Khan.

As soon the picture was posted, fans were quick enough to pass a comment on it. Since the Bang Bang actress was posing with Salman’s mother, everyone started tagging them as perfect Saas Bahu and what not!

It is also being said that Katrina’s bridal look in the picture was from the film, so Arpita deleted it later. But what caught our attention is Arpita replied to a Saas Bahu comment and it is just too cute. When a fan commented, “Saas Bahu goals!”, Arpita was quick to comment. She commented, “🙈” in that fan’s post.

Well, that’s really sweet of her! Though Salman and Katrina broke up long back but they still share a good friendship which is quite visible.

On the work front, Salman and Katrina are all busy shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat. The duo recently wrapped up the Malta schedule. Apart from this, Salman is gearing up for Bigg Boss 12 and he is also busy with his show Dus Ka Dum. Katrina is also gearing up for her mega release, Thugs Of Hindostan which also stars Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Amitabh Bachchan.