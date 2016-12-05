Fearless Anushka Sharma Graces The Cover Of GQ Magazine

It has been a great year for Anushka Sharma as she delivered 2 huge hits – Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The 28 year old actress has now graced the cover of GQ Magazine for the December edition.

Anushka looks stunning in a maroon off-shoulder gown with minimal make-up and messy hairdo.

Check out the cover right here:

On the work front, Anushka will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali’s next untitled project along with Shah Rukh Khan. The film will hit the screens on 11th August, 2017.