It has been a great year for Anushka Sharma as she delivered 2 huge hits – Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The 28 year old actress has now graced the cover of GQ Magazine for the December edition.


Anushka looks stunning in a maroon off-shoulder gown with minimal make-up and messy hairdo.

Check out the cover right here:

Fearless Anushka Sharma Graces The Cover Of GQ Magazine

On the work front, Anushka will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali’s next untitled project along with Shah Rukh Khan. The film will hit the screens on 11th August, 2017.

