Hot AF! Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Every Bit Of ‘Fit’ & ‘Fab’ On Harper’s Bazaar Bride Cover

Yet again, super fit mother and diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has proved that she is real Begum of Bollywood. Even after taking a break from her profession, Bebo rocked the B-town world with her sassy looks.

During her pregnancy, Kareena had slayed in style and she literally broke all the myths. On the December issue of Harper’s Bazaar Bride, Kareena is looking smokin’ hot!

We can see Bebo, who has donned a beautiful gown and she looks like a royal queen. She is seen flaunting her hot body on the magazine cover. These gorgeous looking pictures of Bebo from the photoshoot are so on-point! The official handle of the magazine shared the cover and wrote, “Fit- Fab and absolutely glam #KareenaKapoorKhan plays muse to best friend @manishmalhotra05 as he styles her in @mmalhotraworld, Neckpiece by @rosentiquesjewellery set with @gemfields emeralds. Ring by @narayanjewellersset with @gemfields emeralds for #BazaarBrideIn Dec’17- Jan’18. Editor: @nupurmehta18 Photographed by @errikosandreou Makeup by @mickeycontractor Hair by @francovallelonga Fashion Assistants: @rishabhk24 & @pranita.abhi Production: @imran_khatri.”

Have a look here:

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan had welcomed their little bundle of Joy, Taimur Ali Khan in 2016 December. Ever since his birth, Taimur has been paparazzi’s favourite kid, who will soon turn one on December 20, 2017. Recently, mommy Kareena spilled some beans about his tiny tot’s first birthday celebrations. She said, “Well, it’s going to be a family affair. It’s not going to be a big Bollywood party like how everyone sees it. It’s his first birthday and he should be with his family — his parents and his grandparents. It’s going to be a small intimate thing.”

Well, we are quite excited for Taimur’s birthday!

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is busy shooting for her next, Veere Di Wedding which also stars Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. It is all set to hit the theatres in May 2018.