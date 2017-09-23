Kulwinder Billa who is known for his enthralling and blockbuster Punjabi tracks. Around every track crossed millions of views on YouTube and thousands of lovable comments of the viewers, such an overwhelming response depicts his popularity among young generation of Punjab.

The young and exuberant singer is all set now to debut with a war biopic in making to honor Param Vir Chakra recipient Subedar Joginder Singh. The movie is expected to release in April next year will be heroic tale of the true son of India who in Indo-Sino war of 1962 martyred in the protection of Motherland, protagonist of this feature film will be Gippy Grewal.

Music of the movie will be released by Unisys Infosolutions and Saga Music in collaboration with the Seven Colors Entertainment which will be responsible for overseas release of the film. To this CEO of Unisys Infosolutions and Saga Music, Sumeet Singh said “Talent like Kulwinder should be used in a best possible manner, he has proved his excellence through his songs and created a sensation in Punjab, now is the time and opportunity for him to show the same on big screen where the viewers can see him in an elongated role”.

Spellbound with the opportunity and kind words of the Producer, Kulwinder Billa said “I am more than obliged to Sumeet Sir and his organization for giving me this opportunity to act, the role I am offered with is truly a dream come true for me, as to essay the role of young soldier who martyred in the line of duty is not only the matter of pride but also astonishment, this fact even gave me the Goosebumps. To do justice with the role, I am currently growing beard so much so to resemble with GurSikh Soldier. Being along-side of Youth sensation of Punjab – Gippy Bhai, this film is not only an occasion for me to prove myself on silver screen but will be lifetime opportunity to work with such virtuoso protagonist and producer”.

Trending :

While casting Kulwinder Billa for such a key role, Director of the film – Simerjit Singh said “Kulwinder has a huge opportunity ahead of him through this movie, he will playing the role of close aide and colleague of Subedar and with such a pivotal role I am optimistic he will re-write the history in film industry” To this, Writer of the film – Rashid Rangrez added “The role which Kulwinder is going to play is perfectly suited on him, which he is complimenting with dedication and exuberance, we expect a sheer display of masterpiece from him.”

Making of the film is going as per schedule as first schedule of the movie is completed in Rajasthan last month and the next schedule is expected to start later this month in the beauteous ranges of Leh-Ladakh.

The audience is eagerly waiting for the debut of this young singer turned actor in this already historical and emphatic movie.