Hollywood Director James Watkins: “Nawazuddin Siddiqui Is Among The Greatest Actors In The World”

After being part of several blockbusters including Kick, Badlapur, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Raees, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is set to spring a huge surprise on the audience, especially his fans, with his next offering, McMafia, an international web series that marks his debut in the digital space.

Directed by James Watkins, McMafia is inspired by Misha Glenny’s book by the same name and the powerhouse performer will be sharing the screen space with British actor James Nortan. McMafia is co-produced by BBC, AMC and Cuba Pictures, in association with Twickenham Studios, and distributed internationally by BBC Worldwide.

The first look of McMafia featuring the versatile actor holding a gun in his inimitable style has received a fabulous response from the audience, especially his fans and will leave you wanting more.

Director James Watkins says, “I have wanted to work with Nawazuddin Siddiqui since I first saw his transformative talents shine in films like Gangs of Wasseypur (2012), and Miss Lovely 2012. He is not only a mesmerising star with a sizzling on-screen presence but also among the greatest actors in the world. And, I don’t say that casually.”

“He seems to breathe the role rather than act it. He is the master of micro detail, with a peerless ability to convey through his eyes. His commitment to exploring the truth of his characters, however draining or tiring it may be, is unwavering,” Watkins adds.