Commando 2 starring Vidyut Jammwal, Adah Sharma and Esha Gupta in lead roles, released this Friday. The film received average responses from the critic but like always, audience is the true reviewer.

The action drama seems to have been received well by the viewers. While some of them were happy with the slick action sequences of the film, there was a mixed response from the audience.

Check out the audience verdict here:

Directed by Deven Bhojani, the film has managed to make a collection of 15.74 in its opening weekend.

It is facing a stiff competition from the Hollywood release Logan.