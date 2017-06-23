Irrfan Khan-starrer Hindi Medium is set to release in parts of Asian markets, rest of Europe, parts of South America and some parts of Africa.

Hindi Medium, which also stars Pakistani actress Saba Qamar and Tanu Weds Manu fame actor Deepak Dobriyal, has collected over Rs 12 crore overseas in international markets like Britain, the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

It is now to set foot into unconventional markets on foreign shores. The film has already managed to become a profitable venture in India. Made on a moderate budget of 22 crores, it has so far made a profit of 47 crores, thus taking its profit percentage to 213.63% at the box office. Hindi Medium is currently the second best profitable venture of the year after Baahubali 2 which managed to pull off huge collections and a profit of over 400% at the box office.

“Hindi Medium is a very relevant story for the audience in the overseas market… the subject hits the right chord without being too preachy,” Vibha Chopra, Head at Zee Studios International (Film Marketing, Distribution and Acquisition), said in a statement.

Chopra added: “While Hindi Medium has made inroads in many traditional markets, we are keen to take it to non-traditional overseas markets too. Despite all the clutter of films that surrounded ‘Hindi Medium‘ in the overseas market, it becomes even more imperative that a great movie like this isn’t lost.”

Released in India on May 19, the story of Hindi Medium revolves around a couple who want to give their daughter the best education, so that she becomes accepted by the elite in society.

