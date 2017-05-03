Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar starrer Hindi Medium, which was earlier scheduled to release on 12th May, has been moved by a week and will now release on 19th May.

The makers of Hindi Medium namely producers Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumar are confident the film is a good one so, they want to ensure that the word of the film reaches everyone and gets enough publicity. On 12th May, we have Meri Pyaari Bindu and Sarkar 3 hitting the screens, while on 19th May, we will have Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium in theatres.

Dinesh Vijan says, “After watching the film Irrfan and I both felt that we should give it a week more to promote since it has the potential. We are confident about how the film has shaped up and sure that the audience will love it too.”

Bhushan Kumar says,”The whole team has seen the film and we are very excited about the same. We are very happy and proud of the final product and feel that this film deserves to be promoted more so that it can reach out to more people. I am positive that everybody in the country can relate to it.”

The topic of the film is something so relatable that the Indian audiences will surely feel like they’re a part of the film. Irrfan and Saba play Raj and Mita who do everything in their power to ensure their daughter receives the best education.

Check out Hindi Medium’s trailer:

Hindi Medium is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumar and is a T-Series and Maddock Films presentation. Hindi Medium is a slice of life comedy based in the heartland of our country. The film is all set to release on 19th May 2017