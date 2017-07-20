The Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday waived off entertainment tax on Bollywood movies Hindi Medium and Sachin: A Billion Dreams. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting on Thursday in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, said Finance and Commercial Taxes Minister Jayant Kumar Malaiya.

Saket Chowdhary’s directorial Hindi Medium stars Irrfan Khan and Pakistani actress Saba Qamar in the lead. The critically acclaimed film deals with the story of Mita and Raj Batra, a well-off couple, who are deeply in love with each other. They reside in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk. Raj owns a shop where he sells first copies of designer lehengas and Mita is a homemaker. However, trouble begins in their paradise when they try to admit their daughter Piya into an English Medium school. The film deals with the couple’s difficulties in trying to admit their daughter into a reputed school.

Sachin: A Billion Dreams is a docudrama directed by James Erskine. Sachin Tendulkar is a name that has been etched in our heads as being the ‘God of Cricket’. While many may call him gifted, it is in this film, you truly see his inspiring journey and the fact that nothing comes easy without hardships. The film chronicles his journey from being a notorious child to his brother Ajit Tendulkar recognizing his talent and recommending him to Coach Ramakant Achrekar to train him in the game.

Trending :

While Hindi Medium, which released on 19th May became a super hit at the box office with 69 crores, Sachin’s biopic, released on 26th May also did a fairly good business and collected 50.81 crores.

Hindi Medium actor Irrfan Khan will next be seen in The Song of Scorpions. The film which has been extensively shot in Rajasthan is helmed by Anup Singh, and also features Iranian beauty Golshifteh Farahani, Waheeda Rehman and Tillotama Shome.

Hindi Medium’s lead actress Saba Qamar is playing the role of Pakistan’s Late social media sensation Qandeel Baloch in Pakistani TV series Baaghi.