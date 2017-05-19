Irrfan Khan starrer Hindi Medium has been declared tax-free by the government of Maharastra, the film’s producer said on Thursday.

“I would like to thank Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for announcing our film ‘Hindi Medium‘ as tax-free in the state. The film has already got a tax exemption in Gujarat. We are very glad to share the news,” producer Bhushan Bhushan told media during a special screening of the film.

Actor Irrfan Khan, who was also present at the screening, said: “This is a great step, more people will watch the movie as it is tax-free now. The film addresses a social issue and it is a family entertainer. So it needs to reach a wider audience. I hope the film gets tax exemption in other states as well.”

The screening was attended by celebrities like Imtiaz Ali, Sushant Singh Rajput, Swara Bhaskar, Sonal Chawla, Deepak Dobriyal, among others.

“Hindi Medium” has released today.

Irrfan, who balances his work in the international and Indian film world, says he has never faced discrimination over his accent. Often, Indian actors who work in films abroad flaunt an unnatural accent in English for their international projects. Has Irrfan had any issues as such?

“No. Fortunately, when I did my first international film, I had to play a Bengali in it and had to have an accent. And there were some films for which I had to acquire a foreign accent. Bengali was as important to me as an American accent. I had to do it,” he said.

The actor, who has earlier featured in foreign films like “A Mighty Heart”, “The Namesake”, “Slumdog Millionaire”, “The Amazing Spider-Man”, “Life of Pi” and “Jurassic World”, is busy promoting his forthcoming Hindi film “Hindi Medium” these days.

Soon, he will fly out to New York to shoot his next Hollywood movie “Puzzle”.