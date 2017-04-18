May, 2017 seems to have a mixed-bag of different genres for Bollywood. Various concepts like re-incarnation, sports biopics and satire comedy will be explored in the month.

It is said that ‘Never judge the book by its cover’, but we tend to judge a movie by its trailer.

So here are the trailers of the films which will hit the screens in May-June.

Which trailer excited you the most? Vote for the best trailer so far!

Meri Pyaari Bindu

Release Date: 12th May

Meri Pyaari Bindu is an unusual love story featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles. The movie is set in Kolkata and Parineeti Chopra portrays the character of an aspiring singer, while Ayushmann essays the role of a writer in it.

The cool chemistry between the lead pair and the unique concept of 5 chapter teasers has created a good amount of buzz among the audiences. The trailer has showcased the journey of lead actors from their childhood, to their teenage and finally as mature personalities.

Hindi Medium

Release Date: 12th May

Hindi Medium is an interesting satire on the Indian education system featuring Irrfan Khan and Pakistani actress Saba Qamar. The trailer showcases the struggle of parents, who try hard to get their daughter’s admission in a good English medium school. It shows the efforts of a couple in a funny way, but at the same time gives a message in a very a subtle and satirical way.

Hindi Medium is directed by Saket Chaudhary, who previously helmed films like Pyaar Ke Side Effects and Shaadi Ke Side Effects.

Half Girlfriend

Release Date: 19th May

Half Girlfriend is based on the bestseller novel written by Chetan Bhagat of the same name.

The trailer revolves around Madhav aka Arjun Kapoor and Riya aka Shraddha Kapoor’s half love story. Madhav wants a relationship, but Riya doesn’t. So, she agrees to be his ‘Half Girlfriend’. More than a friend, less than a girlfriend, is what they term it!

Directed by Mohit Suri, the intense love story sets out to explore the grey area in relationships today; the ‘in-between space’, between two people.

The trailer has created a great amount of excitement among the cine goers and garnered 10 million views on YouTube in just 24 hours.

Sachin: A Billion Dreams

Release Date: 26th May

Sachin: A Billion Dreams is based on the life of ‘The God Of Cricket’ and the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. The trailer captures Tendulkar’s cricketing career and personal life in substantial details, as well as reveals few aspects of his life which have never been heard of or seen before.

The film is directed by James Erskine and produced by 200 Not Out Films. The movie stars Sachin Tendulkar, his son Arjun Tendulkar and Mayuresh Pem who is playing the role of Nitin Tendulkar.

The music of the film is being given by none other than the maestro himself, A.R Rahman. It is highly anticipated film amongst sports fan as the batsman himself will be portraying the lead role. Interestingly, the docu-drama on Sachin Tendulkar will be simultaneously released in Marathi on May 26. Given the fact that Sachin is a Maharashtrian, the makers felt it was only apt to have a dubbed version in ‘aamchi’ language.

Raabta

Release Date: 9th June

The trailer of the much talked about film Raabta was released yesterday. Featuring Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon and Jim Sarbh in lead roles, the trailer showcases the love triangle between the three primary characters in the two different eras.

Raabta marks the directorial debut of producer Dinesh Vijan. The film is being produced by Maddock films and T-Series.