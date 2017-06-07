Bombay court has finally granted divorce to Himesh Reshammiya and Komal. An official statement was circulated by the singer today, where he spoke about his relationship with his estranged wife.

Said Himesh, “Sometimes in life mutual respect becomes most important and giving due respect to our relationship. Komal and I have amicably decided to part ways legally as husband and wife and there is no problem whatsoever with this decision amongst us. Our family, like every member of the family, have respected our decision. Komal is and will always remain a part of our family. And even I will always be a part of her family.”

Komal shared her views stating, “Himesh and I completely respect each other and are jointly going with this decision to part ways legally. Mutual respect will always be there between us as I am a part of his family and will always be, and the same is with him towards my family. There are compatibility issues in our marriage but we respect each other immensely. Nobody else should be dragged into this matter and nobody else is responsible for this. The reason for our marriage not working is only and only compatibility. Sonia is not responsible for this at all and our son Swaym and our family loves Sonia just like a family member.”

Keeping it short and simple Sonia quoted, “Himesh’s family is my family and I love them.”

Sources close to the family say that post-divorce Komal will be living in the same building where Himesh stays.

Himesh Reshammiya and Komal together confirmed that the divorce has been mutual and they have immense respect for each other.