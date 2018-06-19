‘Hichki’ Receives A Standing Ovation At The Shanghai Film Festival

Director Siddharth Malhotra, whose film “Hichki” received a standing ovation at the Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF), says it was an honour.

Malhotra on Monday shared a few images of the film’s screening over social media, and captioned it: “What an honour and an overwhelming feeling when your work gets a standing ovation from a foreign audience who simply watches a film with subtitles and gets moved to tears/laughter.

“Thank you Shanghai SIFF 2018 at the festival for this experience, from the entire team of ‘Hichki’.”

“Hichki“, starring Rani Mukerji as a woman who deals with Tourette syndrome but goes on to become a teacher, was screened as part of The Belt and Road Week at the film festival on June 16.