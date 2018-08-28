Here’s Why The Script Of Kangana Ranaut Starrer Manikarnika Got Tweaked!

Actor Sonu Sood says the makers of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi have tweaked the script of the historical biopic because of his new look for the film Simmba.
Sonu will be seen playing a grey character in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba, and has grown a beard as part of his look. But the actor sports a clean shaven look in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.
According to a source, Sonu has to shoot few scenes of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The makers of the film have come out with a way to adjust his new look in the narrative.
“I have to sport a beard for Simmba and also simultaneously shoot for the patch work left for Manikarnika…,” Sonu said in a statement to IANS.
“To avoid any continuity problem, the makers of Manikarnika… decided to tweak the script,” he added.
Directed by Krish, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi tells story of Rani Laxmibai. Sonu will be seen as a warrior in the film backed by Zee Studios and producer Kamal Jain.
“Since Sonu plays a warrior in the movie, his character would return after couple of years with beard to avoid continuity problem,” the source said.
Manikarnika-The Queen of Jhansi, also starring Kangana Ranaut, is slated to release on January 25, 2019.