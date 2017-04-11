Taapsee Pannu and Manoj Bajpayee starrer Naam Shabana was banned by Pakistan’s Central Board of Film Censors just a day after its release. But what led them to take this decision? As per reports, the CBFC had initially allowed screening of the action-thriller film with some cuts, but last week a theatre in Islamabad showed it without the mandatory cuts, which led the board to ban the movie altogether. The board reportedly had issues with some scenes related to terrorism.

After the tension between the two countries heightened post the Uri attacks last year, the Censor Board of Pakistan had imposed a ban on screening of Indian movies in the country. However, very recently they have lifted the self-imposed ban on Indian films.

Naam Shabana is not the first Indian film to face a ban in Pakistan. Films like Jolly LLB 2, Raees, Dishoom and Neerja have had the same fate in the recent past. Despite starring Pakistani actress Mahira Khan as the female lead, Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees was banned in the country for allegedly undermining Islam and portraying Muslims as criminals and terrorists. Akshay Kumar starrer Jolly LLB 2 faced a ban in Pakistan for having reference to the Kashmir issue.

Shivam Nair’s Naam Shabana, which hit theatres on 31st march deals with the making of a spy. The film is a spin-off from Akshay Kumar starrer 2015 action spy thriller Baby.

Talking about her role in the film, lead actress Taapsee Pannu had told us in an exclusive interview, “Whenever we think of action or spy, we imagine glamorous characters, who are very well dressed. Girls are supposed to be the arm candy for the spies. If the spy is a girl, she is always prim and proper in pants, boots, makeup etc. Shabana is very ordinary in front of them; she is a girl who you won’t even give a second look but she will turn out to do such head-turning things! There is nothing larger than life about her but the stuff that she does is larger than life!”