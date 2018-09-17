Here’s Why Shiivam Tiwari Thinks 22 Days Will Connect With Every Individual!

For someone who started as an assistant director, Shiivam Tiwari has come a long way from his Tollywood days. Over the years, he has not just made his mark in direction but has also ventured into acting, doing versatile roles in regional cinema. Shiivam is finally here with his maiden Bollywood release as an actor and director with 22 Days. Though he admits that he has always enjoyed both acting and direction, he still feels that without any support, it is very difficult to make it in this industry.

22 Days also stars Rahul Dev and is produced by Mauritius based businessman Adhir Gunness. Adhir is the first Mauritian producer to produce a Bollywood Movie, under the banner QUATRE BORNES FILMS PRODUCTION. The film is in cinema now.

Talking about the film, Shiivam said, “Our country has produced amazing entrepreneurs over the years. I think start-up and entrepreneurship is big deal over here and we have celebrated that in the film.”

“Our characters in this film have lots of opportunities but they had a lot of talent and the kind of struggle our characters go through to achieve their goal is truly an inspiring story. I feel everyone has experienced struggle in their lives,” said Shiivam.

“I believe every individual will connect with this film because we all have experienced struggle in our lives. People will also relate with each character of the film, be it the husband or the wife. I think this film is a full on family entertainer. It’s a very romantic and emotional, yet a very funny film with a strong message.”

Apart from Shiivam, several singers like Shaan, Aditya Narayan, Palak Muchhal and Ankit Tiwari too are associated with the film.