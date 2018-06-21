Here’s Why Shahid Kapoor Will Not Perform At IIFA 2018!

Actor Shahid Kapoor who was scheduled to perform a power-packed act at IIFA awards on June 24th, now won’t be able to perform.

Post his return from Tehri where he was shooting for his film Batti Gul Meter Chalu, the actor immediately started the dance rehearsals for his IIFA performance.

According to a source, ” It was while attempting a tricky step that he suffered a back spasm and was advised against any strenuous activity by the doctor. Although Shahid was scheduled to fly out to Thailand last night, he called off the plan. The IIFA organizers were fairly understanding about it.”

Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu and the Hindi remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy.