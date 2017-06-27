Shah Rukh Khan said on Monday that he has set up an office specially for his upcoming film with Anand L. Rai due to the technical requirements.

“It is a movie on a vertically challenged special person. I enjoyed while shooting for the film. I think technically these kind of films should be made in India. I feel proud that my team is doing that,” Shah Rukh told media persons at his Eid celebrations at Taj Land Ends.

“At this time, it is possible to make such films. We have completed 12-15 days of shooting. We have to edit 11-12 minutes of the film. Aanand had told me that we should edit and see it first. It took 2 months to edit 30 seconds. We have made an office in Goregaon, specially for the film.”

Trending :

Shah Rukh will be playing a dwarf in the film while Anushka Sharma is playing a mentally challenged girl. Katrina Kaif is also a part of the project. Also starring Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, the film is slated for a Christmas 2018 release. Its title is yet to be announced.

The actor also expressed his pleasure for having completed 25 years in the industry this year. “I am really happy that half of my age is gone doing acting. I have earned a lot for myself. Now I want to give it back to people.”

“Twenty five years is a long period and I would thank people for their wishes,” he said.

Asked about how he keeps himself motivated, Shah Rukh told the media here: “For instance, today, so many people are waiting outside my house just to see me… There is unexpected love that we all get. People motivate me.”