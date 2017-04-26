Here’s Why Salman Khan Fired His Manager Reshma Shetty

Salman Khan and his manager Reshma Shetty have worked together for the past nine years. But recently, Salman and the management company Matrix have ended their long collaboration mutually.

According to reports, the 51-year old actor fired her as she was creating issues between Salman and his family, and did not give priority to his family commitments.

A close friend of the Khan family opened up on the whole issue and told a leading daily, “His business manager did a wonderful job of putting Salman’s finances on the right track. She made sure he got what he deserved for all the films and events. She eliminated all those who exploited his stardom and got rid of all the freeloaders.”

The friend also added, “Salman allowed her to take all the business decisions. In fact, she also put his family in the queue for his dates. The family took it in their stride as they have always kept Salman’s profession separate from his personal life. But the manager took things a little too far when she apparently didn’t allow Salman to go on Sohail’s comedy show on television.”

Few days ago, Kamaal R Khan, who is known for his controversial tweets, mentioned to Sidharth Malhotra on Twitter: Dear @ S1dharthM you also should leave Reshma Shetty immediately if you want a bright future. Otherwise you will become Aftab in next 2 Yrs.

He also added later, tweeting that: I think @ Advani_Kiara n @ theathiyashetty should leave Reshma Shetty immediately if they want to save their career in competitive Bollywood.

KRK further added: There was a time when Reshma Shetty was thinking that she is running entire Bollywood n there will be time when she will run behind Bollywd.

He also mentioned that Varun Dhawan too will be taking a similar decision like Bhai. KRK Tweeted, According to my sources @ Varun_dvn is also leaving Reshma Shetty after Salman khan n Sooraj Pancholi. Now only Karan Johar n Alia are left.

On the work front, Salman will next be seen in historical war drama Tubelight and later in Tiger Zinda Hai along with Katrina Kaif.