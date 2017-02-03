Congress MP Priya Dutt, sister of actor Sanjay Dutt, says she doesn’t want to interfere in the biopic made on the actor’s life and feels director Rajkumar Hirani knows what is best.

“I haven’t really been involved in that because it’s not important. The director knows best and I am sure whatever he does he will do the best,” Priya, daughter of late Nargis and Sunil Dutt, told IANS on phone from Mumbai.

She was asked if she would like to see any specific actor play her character onscreen.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, last seen on the big screen in filmmaker Karan Johar’s multi-starrer “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”, will essay the role of Sanjay in the upcoming biopic.

The film will reportedly feature Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor as well.