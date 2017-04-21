Pooja Bhatt celebrates four months of sobriety

Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt, who went public about her drinking issues last year, says she is on the road to recovery and has not touched alcohol since the last four months.

“Sober is the new black…celebrating four months of sobriety and counting! Sobriety Recovery,” Pooja tweeted on Friday.

Pooja quit drinking on Christmas last year, and has addressed her issues on several public forums.

In one such forum, she had said: “I stopped drinking by first acknowledging that I had a drinking problem. Because you are a woman and you live in a society where they are always taught or forced to brush things under the carpet. We tend to bury this shameful habit that we have of covering it up and say, ‘Oh, we don’t have a problem, it is somebody else’s and I am not that drunk’.”

On the work front, she is working on “Jism 3“.

Will power helped Shilpa Shetty fight cervical disc injury

Actress-entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty says she suffered from a severe cervical disc injury 15 years ago, and her will power helped her overcome it.

The actress feels will power is like a muscle “the more you use it the stronger it gets”.

She tweeted: “Will power is like a muscle the more you use it the stronger it gets. Suffered a severe cervical disc injury 15 years ago… Made up my mind to do a headstand…today I did it…Please don’t try this exercise all of a sudden… it’s taken me a lot of core/postural strengthening to reach here”

On the work front, Shilpa was last seen in the movie “Dhishkyaoon” in an item number “Tu mere type ka nahi hai”. She is seen judging reality shows like “Nach Baliye” and “Super Dancer” on the small screen.

Saving water is important: Farhan Akhtar

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar stressed the importance of water conversation, saying humankind won’t be able to survive without it.

He tweeted: “I’ve got 140 characters to explain why saving water is important… can do it in just 22 though: “No one survives without it”. Wake up.

The actor was last seen in “Rock On“.