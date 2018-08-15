Here’s Why Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran Is An IMPORTANT Film To Watch This Independence Day!

Be it The Legend of Bhagat Singh or Chak De! India, each film has its own respect and value. In India, entertainment is believed to be one of the strongest pillars which can bring about a change in the system. Recently, the release of Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran literally gave us goosebumps.

This John Abraham and Boman Irani starrer took us back in time and made us feel patriotic and proud just like the earlier films did.

Watch the trailer here:

A lot of us who weren’t aware of a set of India’s hidden achievements, Parmanu showcased everything about a nuclear test that was classified for years. The kind of hard work, blood, sweat and tears that went into making our country a nuclear state was just unbelievable and spine-chilling. Undoubtedly, Parmanu was high on entertainment but it did guided us through some unknown facts or should we say the things which we didn’t knew with such ease. The film has the perfect proportion of patriotism, emotions, humour and it will definitely keep you on the edge of your seats throughout its runtime.

This Independence Day, see this brilliantly made film which will make you proud and emotional at the same time. It was a box-office wonder of 2018 but still there are many left to witness the greatness of Parmanu. Don’t watch it for anyone, but watch it for your country!

Happy Independence Day!