She has always lived life on her own terms, paving her path in Bollywood. While, on various events she has confirmed that she isn’t willing to spread her wings to Hollywood, this time around Kareena Kapoor Khan was quoted saying South Film Industry too is not for her.

At a recent event, Bebo was asked whether she is willing to work Down South, she had an interesting reply on it. “I truly respect all south films. They have great content. I respect and admire them. There are great actors from Pawan, Rajinikanth sir to Mammootty sir. There is so much great work being done in Telugu or Malayalam films. I don’t understand the language and so I feel the connection will not be there. That’s the only problem,” Kareena said.

However, quite subtly she added, “Having said that, one of the best films in my career was with a great director from south, Mani Ratnam. I got the opportunity to work with him and it’s great.”

Kareena starred in Mani Ratnam’s 2002 film Yuva opposite Vivek Oberoi. Well, don’t you remember these famous songs “Khuda Hafiz” and “Fanaa”, featuring the lady?

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently busy with her next project Veere Di Wedding, co-starring Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar.