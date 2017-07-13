There is more disheartening news for the already delayed Jagga Jasoos. Due to last minute post-production activities, the film missed its release in the UAE, Dubai, and Singapore on Thursday.

But the good news is that the film makes it for its Friday release in the nick of time.

The film’s co-producer Bimal Parekh admits there has been a costly delay.

“We could not open in UAE , Dubai and Singapore on Thursday morning. We had a choice of opening with the evening shows. But we decided against it. Rather than taking a risk (with the release), we decided to open on Friday along with all the other centers in India and overseas.”

Normally films open in the UAE and Dubai on Thursday.

Parekh says they could manage the worldwide distribution of Jagga Jasoos on schedule in spite of the delayed “delivery” of prints only because of the producer Disney’s international reach.

“If it wasn’t for Disney’s marketing I don’t know what we would have done,” Parekh shudders.

One of the most anticipated films of the year, Jagga Jasoos has been the talk of the town for its trailer, songs, promos and behind the scenes. The songs Ullu ka pattha, Galti se mistake, Jhumritalaiyya and Phir wahi have been ruling the charts.

The newly released content from the film is making it more difficult than ever to wait for its release. As the movie is inching closer to its release, the excitement of the audience is knowing no bounds.

Disney and Pictureshuru Production’s Jagga Jasoos directed by Anurag Basu is set to release on 14th July 2017. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in the lead with music composed by Pritam.