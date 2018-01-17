Here’s Why Arbaaz Khan Starrer Nirdosh Is An Unmissable Quintessential Bollywood Thriller

Nirdosh is an upcoming Bollywood film which is being called India’s first Suspect Thriller. It is produced and directed by Pradeep Rangwani and Subroto Paul and seems to have all the ingredients for a perfect Bollywood movie should have.

The trailer of the film have generated a lot of interest, and here’s why we think it should be on your weekend watch list.

Great cast

It has a strong, experienced and reputed star cast starring – Arbaaz khan, Manjari Fadnnis, Mukul Dev , Ashmit Patel and Maheck Chahal. All these are reputed actors that have given power packed performances and have the ability to pull out a rabbit out of the hat if required.

Romance

In the trailer itself, the chemistry of real life couple Ashmit Patel and Maheck Chahal raised eyebrows. Also Ashmit’s collaboration with Manjari is quite beautiful as seen in the song Saiyan Re. The movie has many Intense love and romantic scenes along with the wonderful performance of the cast.

Trending

Music

Another strong point which has been acclaimed by masses are the film’s Excellent melodious tracks suiting all emotions. One of the most beautiful songs of the film which has gained a lot of critical acclaim – Saiyan Re has been sung by Mohammed Irfan Ali and Palak Muchhal .

Action

There are also some power packed action scenes that one can see in Nirdosh as seen in the trailer so one can expect it to be a full paisa vasool film

Not just a Whodunit

Although the film as it says is a Suspense thriller, but it has all the elements of a movie such as amazing Action, Intense Love and Romance scenes, soothing songs and definitely a good story plot. There are a lot of suspects and the plot is expected to thicken as one goes along.

So overall it looks like a complete package. Nirdosh is releasing on January 19, 2018