Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya has always been in news for his controversial statements and tweets. Now, the singer’s Twitter account was suspended after he posted a series of ‘offensive tweets’ against women.

Abhijeet had abused some women Twitter users, including JNU student activist Shehla Rashid, after which a complaint was filed against him. When Shehla openly discussed sex scandals involving BJP leaders, she was “abused by Abhijeet and hundreds of Sanghi trolls”.

In reply to her statement, Abhijeet had tweeted: “There is a rumour she took money in advance for two hours and didn’t satisfy the client. Big racket.”

After the singer’s account was suspended by Twitter, Shehla thanked everyone for their support through a tweet.

Sincere thanks to everyone for the support. Abhijit had to delete his tweet.

His Twitter account has also been suspended. :) — Shehla Rashid (@Shehla_Rashid) May 23, 2017



Abhijeet Bhattacharya told PTI that author Arundhati Roy and people supporting JNU were behind the suspension of his account. “Yes, I just saw it. They are trying to block Paresh Rawal also. All Arundhati and JNU group behind this after Paresh Rawal and I tweeted against Arundhati for her anti-India stand,” he said.

“I (don’t) care a damn… entire nation is with me,” he added.

BJP MP-actor Paresh Rawal kicked up a row with his remark that author Arundhathi Roy should be tied to an army jeep instead of a stone pelter, a reference to an incident in Kashmir where a protester was used as a ‘human shield’ by security personnel against a mob.

Abhijeet has voiced songs in over 18 languages including Bengali, Odia, Bhojpuri, Marathi and Gujarati. He has been the voice of some of the biggies of Bollywood like Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in the nineties. Abhijeet Bhattacharya has voiced songs for blockbuster films like Om Shanti Om, Gangster and Dhoom.