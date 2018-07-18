Here’s When The Trailer of Varun Dhawan’s Sui Dhaaga & Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan Will Be Out!

After October, Varun Dhawan is back to the commercial space with YRF’s Sui Dhaaga which also stars Anushka Sharma in lead. The film directed by Sharat Kataria is based on PM Narendra Modi’s Make In India concept, and the entire team of YRF is confident taking the content of the film. With just 2 months left for the film release, our sources reveal that the theatrical trailer of Sui Dhaaga will be launched in this Independence Day Week. The makers have chalked out a 44 days promotional window for the film, starting from the theatrical trailer launch.

The final cut of the trailer was locked recently and both Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma loved the trailer. The production houses off late have been opting for tight promotional window of 30 to 40 days and Sui Dhaaga will be no different. YRF has another release this year in the form of Thugs of Hindostan which undoubtedly is biggest film of the year. The film stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead, and is based on the famous novel, Confession of A Thug.

The theatrical trailer of this much awaited period drama will be out in the last week of September and attached to the prints of Sui Dhaaga. While the makers will start unveiling the posters from early September, the trailer will be out around 40 days before the release thereby keeping the curiosity intact. Thugs of Hindostan is slated to release this Diwali and is said to be costliest Bollywood film till date.

The trade is expecting the movie to rewrite all records at the Box-Office, and the on-ground hype around the film is just extraordinary. Which trailer are you excited about? Let us know!