Here’s WHEN & WHERE Lovebirds Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Are Going To Marry; Deets Inside!

Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone are one of the couples from BTown who will break millions of hearts when they will get hitched but capture million of hearts at the same time.

Every Bollywood enthusiast is in a dilemma to whether cry over the fact that their celebrity crush is tying the knot or be happy with the news that DeepVeer is FINALLY HAPPENING! We don’t know about you but we surely can’t keep calm!

It was previously reported that the couple will be tying the knot at Lake Como in Italy. Now, a source close to the couple has revealed to Filmfare that the official date of the wedding has been finalised and it is November 20th, 2018.

“It’s a very special day for both Ranveer and Deepika which is why they just want the close ones to be present for their wedding ceremony. Mostly it will be their families and a few close friends. The guest list consists of merely 30 people and that’s exactly how these two want it. Italy is a favourite destination of both Ranveer and Deepika so they want to keep their big day more of a private affair. They are looking forward to hosting grand receptions once they’re back in India post the wedding,” said the source.

We are blown by the news and so are their fans. Although, Deepika and Ranveer have never officially accepted their relation but their social media PDA has been enough to hint what’s behind the curtains. Recently, Ranveer was also seen kissing Deepika at the airport after they arrived from their romantic getaway. Check out the video here:

We can’t contain our excitement after hearing the great news!

Are you guys excited for #DeepVeer’s marriage? Do let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.