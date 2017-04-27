Here Is What Vinay Pathak Has To Say About Hanuman Da’ Damdaar And Half Girlfriend Clashing At The Box Office!

Ruchi Narain’s animation film Hanuman Da’ Damdaar is grabbing eyeballs with its amazing ensemble dubbing cast. The film boasts of names like Salman Khan, Javed Akhtar, Raveena Tandon, Vinay Pathak, Makarand Deshpande, Saurabh Shukla and Chunky Panday among others.

Vinay Pathak has lent his voice to Popat Sharma, a talking parrot in the film. Talking to Koimoi in an exclusive interview, the actor revealed about his character saying, “Popat Sharma is a parrot who is a news anchor. Every time he tries to present his news in a fascinating, flamboyant way, somebody comes and steals his punchline. So, it’s a fun conflict which he has with other birds around but he is very emotional in nature.”

The film will be clashing with Mohit Suri’s Half Girlfriend on 19th May. Commenting on this, the actor said, “Every film has its own destiny and its own set of followers. I’m sure a lot of kids are waiting for Hanuman Da’ Damdaar. I don’t know if kids are allowed to watch Half Girlfriend or not. We are very happy and excited for the film. It’s a very entertaining film. All the kids are going to love it. The kid in you will also love it.”

Actors Makarand Deshpande and Chunky Pandey also opened up to Koimoi regarding their characters. Makarand said, “I’m playing the villain, it’s called Vishrav. I’m the one who wants to have the amrit. Vishrav is a tapaswi and wants to become immortal by drinking the amrit but Hanuman ji will not let him have it. How I try to grab the amrit is my story in the film.”

Does such a mythological character really exist? The actor replies, “I’ve never heard of this character earlier but it exists. It was fun! There was no sketch about him anywhere so it was difficult to create the character initially. While dubbing for the character, the sketch was drawn according to my body language. So, it kind of resembles me. I am having this experience for the first time that a character is taking shape based on me! That too, a historical one!”

Chunky Pandey, who is a popular face among kids is very happy to be a part of a film made for kids. He said, “I’ll never leave children. They are my real audience. Apart from this, I feel, there is a 5-year-old in all of us, which stays in our hearts. It wants to laugh, cry and have fun. I look at it when I perform for kids.”

Chunky Pandey has lent his voice to a tourist guide in the movie. Talking about his character, the actor said, “The film deals with the story of Hanuman ji’s childhood. Very few people know that Hanuman ji had been to Lanka once in his childhood also. He had set Lanka on fire the second time but had also been there in his childhood when he met me. I had shown him around. I was the guide. My character is called Nazuk Guide because it is a little nazuk.”