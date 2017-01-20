Can’t work with people who don’t love me: SRK

Shah Rukh Khan, who has starred in many of Yash Raj Films’ and Dharma Productions’ project, says he cannot work with people who do not love him.

The Bollywood superstar said this in an interaction for CNN-News18’s “Now Showing”.

Kabir Khan’s “Tubelight” has brought Shah Rukh and his on-and-off friend Salman Khan together on screen after a long time — but Shah Rukh has only done a cameo in it.

“Shooting with Salman for ‘Tubelight‘ was fun. These days I’m only making cameos with him,” quipped the actor, who has done films like “Karan Arjun” and “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” with Salman.

As of now, Shah Rukh is looking forward to the release of his much-awaited film “Raees“, which sees him play a bootlegger in a story set in Gujarat.

The actor said things may have changed a lot in the industry, but there’s one thing — motivation — that has remained a constant for him.

“My motivation for acting has remained the same over last 25 years. (It is the) Only thing about me that hasn’t changed,” he said in the interview aired late Thursday night.

Shah Rukh has, for long, been working on his autobiography — in which fans can look forward to knowing about his journey from being a Delhi boy, who took up theatre, television shows and charted a journey to become one of the country’s top earning and most globally known superstars.

“I still have to complete five chapters in my autobiography. I’m struggling to complete it,” the Bollywood ‘badshah’ — as he is popularly called — said.

The 51-year-old actor, also a successful producer, even talked about how he has stopped planning life.

“I’ve stopped making plans. All my plans go wrong.”

Talking about his temperament, he said: “I have lost my temper on the set only five times in 25 years. And each time I have apologised.”

As a public figure, he said he “can’t have the luxury of having a temper”.

He did not hide his emotions for his three children — daughter Suhana and sons Aryan and AbRam, whom he raises with wife Gauri.

“My children have seen me at my most vulnerable, insecure and lonely,” the actor said.