About Salman Khan & Mahesh Manjrekar’s Friendship

Salman Khan is known for his extraordinary gestures for his friends. Not many know that the actor is quite close to his Wanted co-star, Marathi actor-director, Mahesh Manjrekar.

The actor recently attended an event along with Mahesh Manjrekar, where he mentioned that he will be singing a Marathi song for the first time in the latter’s next directorial Fun Unlimited. Check out the video here:

Further, the duo mentioned how close they and that their friendship goes beyond professional commitments.

Salman will be next seen in Kabir Khan’s Tubelight. He also has a Christmas release this year, which is Tiger Zinda Hai along with Katrina Kaif.